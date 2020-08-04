The Others -- remake

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, LA-based Sentient Entertainment has won the remake rights to Nicole Kidman horror movie hit The Others, which scared up north of $200M global when it was released in 2001.



Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Alejandro Amenabars timely self-isolation tale about a war widow who hides her children away in an isolated mansion due to a rare disease characterized by photosensitivity. The arrival of three mysterious servants unlocks the houses terrifying secrets. Kidman was Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated for her turn and writer-director Amenabar won Goyas for Best Director and Screenplay.



Sentient struck the lucrative deal with FilmSharks subsidiary The Remake Company and Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezos Video Mercury. Cerezo originally acquired the film rights when he purchased Sogecine, formerly owned by Canal Plus.

The film will be produced by Sentients Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, as well as Aliwen Entertainments Lucas Akoskin. Veteran Spanish producer Cerezo (Lucky Star) will executive produce alongside FilmSharks Guido Rud and Miller Ways Michael and Jeeny Miller.



Manager and producer Tab, whose credits include David Cronenbergs Maps To The Stars and Jennifer Garner action-thriller Peppermint, was recently Emmy-nominated for FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan. Sentients current slate includes Sierra/eOne feature Losing Clementine, which has Jessica Chastain attached, action-thriller Alphas which is set to star Sam Worthington, and Taken director Pierre Morels untitled Netflix thriller.



Tab told us, I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences. It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.



Lucas Akoskins producing credits include HBO film Nightingale with David Oyelowo, and Captive starring Kate Mara and Oyelowo. Industry veteran Cerezo has worked with Spanish luminaries including Penelope Cruz, Alex De La Iglesia, Jose Luis Cuerda and Maribel Verdu. Rud has worked on movies including Gustavo Hernandezs You Shall Not Sleep, Korean hit All About My Wife and Lat Am horror Morgue.