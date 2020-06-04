DVD Talk Forum

'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91

'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91

   
Old 04-06-20, 02:40 PM
'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91
'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91


Lee Fierro, the actress best known for playing mourning Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg's 1975 "Jaws," has died of complications from coronavirus at 91.

Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop, on which Fierro served for more than 40 years, confirmed the death to the Martha's Vineyard Times and Entertainment Tonight. Fierro had moved from her home on Martha's Vineyard, where "Jaws" was filmed, and was living in an Ohio assisted living facility.

Kintner portrayed the grieving mother to young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the killer great white shark in "Jaws." Kintner memorably walked up to police chief Brody (Roy Scheider), removed her mourning veil, and slapped him across the face for failing to let the beach town know about a previous shark attack.

"You knew there was a shark out there, you knew it was dangerous, but you let people go swimming anyway." Mrs. Kintner said. "My boy is dead. I wanted you to know that."
Old 04-06-20, 02:57 PM
Re: 'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91
Damn, theyre dropping like flies today.


Surprising that she was only 45 years old when she was in Jaws. She looked 20 years older.
