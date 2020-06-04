'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91
'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91
Lee Fierro, the actress best known for playing mourning Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg's 1975 "Jaws," has died of complications from coronavirus at 91.
Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop, on which Fierro served for more than 40 years, confirmed the death to the Martha's Vineyard Times and Entertainment Tonight. Fierro had moved from her home on Martha's Vineyard, where "Jaws" was filmed, and was living in an Ohio assisted living facility.
Kintner portrayed the grieving mother to young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the killer great white shark in "Jaws." Kintner memorably walked up to police chief Brody (Roy Scheider), removed her mourning veil, and slapped him across the face for failing to let the beach town know about a previous shark attack.
"You knew there was a shark out there, you knew it was dangerous, but you let people go swimming anyway." Mrs. Kintner said. "My boy is dead. I wanted you to know that."
Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop, on which Fierro served for more than 40 years, confirmed the death to the Martha's Vineyard Times and Entertainment Tonight. Fierro had moved from her home on Martha's Vineyard, where "Jaws" was filmed, and was living in an Ohio assisted living facility.
Kintner portrayed the grieving mother to young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the killer great white shark in "Jaws." Kintner memorably walked up to police chief Brody (Roy Scheider), removed her mourning veil, and slapped him across the face for failing to let the beach town know about a previous shark attack.
"You knew there was a shark out there, you knew it was dangerous, but you let people go swimming anyway." Mrs. Kintner said. "My boy is dead. I wanted you to know that."
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: 'Jaws' actress Lee Fierro, whose Mrs. Kintner slapped Chief Brody, dies of coronavirus at 91
Damn, theyre dropping like flies today.
Surprising that she was only 45 years old when she was in Jaws. She looked 20 years older.
Surprising that she was only 45 years old when she was in Jaws. She looked 20 years older.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off