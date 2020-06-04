DVD Talk Forum

The Main Event (2020, D: Karas) S: Carr, Pally, Marina, Arnold -- Netflix




Are you ready to step into the ring? Watch The Main Event on Netflix April 10.

After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old boy enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.
