Find Me (D: Guadagnino) S: Hammer, Chalamet -- Call Me Be Your Name sequel

Find Me (D: Guadagnino) S: Hammer, Chalamet -- Call Me Be Your Name sequel

   
Find Me (D: Guadagnino) S: Hammer, Chalamet -- Call Me Be Your Name sequel
Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer and more from the cast of Call Me by Your Name are returning for the sequel, director Luca Guadagnino said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Not much is known about the new movie, but the novel on which Call Me by Your Name is based also has a sequel, titled Find Me, featuring the same characters. It takes place 10 years after the original story.

Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie, Guadagnino said in the interview.

Chalamet played Elio Perlman in the film, a 17-year-old student living with his parents in rural Italy who meets Oliver, a graduate student working with Elios father. Over the course of the summer, the two grow close and develop a romantic relationship. However, Oliver moves to the United States and breaks things off with Elio at the end of the summer. Stuhlbarg plays Elios father and Garrel plays Marzia, one of Elios childhood friends and flings.

Guadagnino also said that work on the movie has been put on hold, much like most of the films in development during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before coronavirus, I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I dont want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold, he said.

Call Me by Your Name earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for Chalamet. Writer James Ivory won the award for best adapted screenplay.
https://variety.com/2020/film/news/c...WXQJYp4yRgOAYk
