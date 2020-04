Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020, D: Hittman) S: Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder

Quote: An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City.



Directed by Eliza Hittman. Starring Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

Quote: Focus Features' Never Rarely Sometimes Always has become the latest big-screen title to land an early on-demand release as the coronavirus pandemic has closed movie theaters nationwide.



The critically acclaimed drama, which won awards at Sundance and the Berlin Film Festival, hit theaters in N.Y. and L.A. on March 13 and was originally set for a wide release on April 3. Instead, starting April 3, the film will be available to rent via on-demand services for $19.99 for a 48-hour viewing period.

This was supposed to open in theatres this week. It was well received at Sundance. Barry Jenkins is an EP on it. Currently 98% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/nev...metimes_always I do not think a smaller movie like this will do well at the $19.99 price point. It should be more in line with the usual day and date releases, with maybe a slight up-charge. $12 seems to the going rate for all the independent virtual cinemas. I've screened two of those so far and will do a third this weekend. I think that price would've been better. Though, since releases like this aren't giving a cut to the theatres, $9.99 or less more acceptable.