Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020, D: Hittman) S: Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder

An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City. Directed by Eliza Hittman. Starring Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

Focus Features' Never Rarely Sometimes Always has become the latest big-screen title to land an early on-demand release as the coronavirus pandemic has closed movie theaters nationwide.



The critically acclaimed drama, which won awards at Sundance and the Berlin Film Festival, hit theaters in N.Y. and L.A. on March 13 and was originally set for a wide release on April 3. Instead, starting April 3, the film will be available to rent via on-demand services for $19.99 for a 48-hour viewing period.