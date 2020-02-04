The Whistlers (2020, D: Porumboiu)

Quote:

Are you missing your local movie theater? So are we! That’s why Magnolia Pictures is thrilled to team up with YOU to support your favorite theater. You can help them out while watching our new releases from the safety of your home. When you buy a ticket for THE WHISTLERS here on your theater’s unique webpage, at the link below, 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to the theater through 4/2. (From 4/3 on, net proceeds from tickets sold will be split 50/50.)Thank you for your continued support of independent films and the theaters that are dedicated to presenting them on the big screen. We can’t wait for them to be back up and running. In the meantime, please stay safe and we hope you enjoy the movie.