The Whistlers (2020, D: Porumboiu)
The Whistlers (2020, D: Porumboiu)
In THE WHISTLERS, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.
Directed by Corneliu Porumboiu
Produced by Marcela Ursu and Patricia Poienaru
Cast: Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, Rodica Lazar, Antonio Buil
Are you missing your local movie theater? So are we! That’s why Magnolia Pictures is thrilled to team up with YOU to support your favorite theater. You can help them out while watching our new releases from the safety of your home. When you buy a ticket for THE WHISTLERS here on your theater’s unique webpage, at the link below, 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to the theater through 4/2. (From 4/3 on, net proceeds from tickets sold will be split 50/50.)Thank you for your continued support of independent films and the theaters that are dedicated to presenting them on the big screen. We can’t wait for them to be back up and running. In the meantime, please stay safe and we hope you enjoy the movie.
https://www.thewhistlersfilm.com/tickets/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_whistlers
