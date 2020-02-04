DVD Talk Forum

Favorite Terrence Malick film (poll)

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: Favorite Terrence Malick film (poll)
Badlands
0
0%
Days of Heaven
0
0%
The Thin Red Line
1
100.00%
The New World
0
0%
The Tree of Life
0
0%
To the Wonder
0
0%
Knight of Cups
0
0%
Voyage of Time
0
0%
Song to Song
0
0%
A Hidden Life
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Favorite Terrence Malick film (poll)
I've been on a Malick kick lately, and it's The Thin Red Line that I keep coming back to. I love everything about this movie, from the opening shot of the Alligator submerging itself in the swamp, to the dichotomy between Nick Nolte and Elias Koteas, and Sean Penn and Jim Caviezel, to the incredible soundtrack by Hans Zimmer. Just a beautiful, meditative film. It's a top 3 of all time war film for me (although I'm hesitant to call it a war film), and far superior to the other WW2 film to come out that year, Saving Private Ryan.

Pretty much everything Malick touched turn to gold up until Tree of Life, after that I feel he kind of lost a bit of his magic. I haven't seen A Hidden Life yet though.

Opinions?
