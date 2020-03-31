[Board Game] They Live: Assault on Cable 54 kickstarter is live, Day 1 discount (15% off) pledge
[Board Game] They Live: Assault on Cable 54 kickstarter is live, Day 1 discount (15% off) pledge
There is a Day 1 of the kickstarter discount, I would recommend backing it now if you are thinking about it, and come back later if you want to change or cancel your pledge before the kickstarter is over! There is also discount group pledge
The discounted price is £48 ($59.50 U.S. Dollars) while the regular price is £56 ($69.35 U.S. dollars) , which about a 15% discount or $10 U.S. dollars off.
search "They Live: Assault on Cable 54" on kickstarter
