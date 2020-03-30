DVD Talk Forum

Extraction (2020, D: Hargrave) -- S: Hemsworth, P: The Russo Brothers (Netflix)

Extraction (2020, D: Hargrave) -- S: Hemsworth, P: The Russo Brothers (Netflix)

   
Extraction (2020, D: Hargrave) -- S: Hemsworth, P: The Russo Brothers (Netflix)



“Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”
Hemsworth leads a cast which includes David Harbour (Hellboy), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave, known best for his stunt work on MCU films including Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. Hargrave is making his feature-length directorial debut with this Netflix original. Hemsworth serves as a co-producer on Extraction, alongside fellow MCU alums Joe and Anthony Russo, Mike LaRocca (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Atomic Blonde producers Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24.
