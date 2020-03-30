Hobbs & Shaw 2 -- news, rumors, etc.
#1
Hobbs & Shaw 2 -- news, rumors, etc.
It was right around the time Dwayne Johnson lassoed a helicopter with his bear hands (not a typo) in Hobbs & Shaw that I realized I was witnessing flawless art. Any news of a sequel would be much appreciated, and like usual its Johnson himself who came through. During a recent Instagram Live Q&A [via Screenrant], the actor confirmed Hobbs & Shaw 2 is in development.
We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and Im pretty excited about it Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction were going to go, Johnson wrote.
Set within the physics-free world of the Fast & the Furious franchise, the film sees Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles of DSS agent Luke Hobbs and mercenary Deckard Shaw, teaming up with Vanessa Kirbys Hattie Shaw to take down eco-terrorist Brixton (Idris Elba). Hobbs & Shaw netted an impressive $759 million worldwide, and a sequel was always more of a when than if scenario.
The movie itself did a ton of heavy lifting to set up a sequel. Hobbs & Shaw came complete with four mid-credits scenes, which offered updates on Helen Mirrens currently-incarcerated Magdalene Shaw as well as Ryan Reynolds over-friendly CIA Agent Locke. Shortly after the films premiere, Johnson confirmed the extra scenes were there to give you an idea of the new future team. Then theres the matter of the shadowy director of terrorist organization Eteon, whose identity we never learned.
Of course, its hard to say when Hobbs & Shaw 2 could possibly hit theaters. The latest entry in the prime Fast & Furious franchise saw its release pushed back an entire year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Justice is, unfortunately, very delayed, and its realistic that Hobbs & Shaw might not make it to the screen until late-2022 or beyond.
