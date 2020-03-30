Hobbs & Shaw 2 -- news, rumors, etc.

Quote:

It was right around the time Dwayne Johnson lassoed a helicopter with his bear hands (not a typo) in Hobbs & Shaw that I realized I was witnessing flawless art. Any news of a sequel would be much appreciated, and like usual its Johnson himself who came through. During a recent Instagram Live Q&A [via Screenrant], the actor confirmed Hobbs & Shaw 2 is in development.



We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and Im pretty excited about it Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction were going to go, Johnson wrote.



Set within the physics-free world of the Fast & the Furious franchise, the film sees Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles of DSS agent Luke Hobbs and mercenary Deckard Shaw, teaming up with Vanessa Kirbys Hattie Shaw to take down eco-terrorist Brixton (Idris Elba). Hobbs & Shaw netted an impressive $759 million worldwide, and a sequel was always more of a when than if scenario.



The movie itself did a ton of heavy lifting to set up a sequel. Hobbs & Shaw came complete with four mid-credits scenes, which offered updates on Helen Mirrens currently-incarcerated Magdalene Shaw as well as Ryan Reynolds over-friendly CIA Agent Locke. Shortly after the films premiere, Johnson confirmed the extra scenes were there to give you an idea of the new future team. Then theres the matter of the shadowy director of terrorist organization Eteon, whose identity we never learned.



Of course, its hard to say when Hobbs & Shaw 2 could possibly hit theaters. The latest entry in the prime Fast & Furious franchise saw its release pushed back an entire year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Justice is, unfortunately, very delayed, and its realistic that Hobbs & Shaw might not make it to the screen until late-2022 or beyond.