Spike Lee's unproduced Jackie Robinson film script

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Old 03-29-20, 06:24 PM
Spike Lee's unproduced Jackie Robinson film script

Good Sunday Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC

I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects-JACKIE ROBINSON. You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy. This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace,Light And Love. And Dat's Da "Brooklyn Dodger"Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF
Link to script: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t2167lq9t...7120941959.pdf
