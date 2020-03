Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?

Simple as that. We never did this epic saga together. Which one did you get more overall enjoyment and satisfaction out of?



Iím going with Infinity War. Loved Endgame so much, but had some flaws. IW gives me more satisfaction, stand out moments and phenomenal story and acting. Just perfect for me.