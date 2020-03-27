View Poll Results: Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
80.00%
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
0
0%
Neither. Both overrated. Please explain. If want to...
0
0%
What are you high?
20.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,987
Likes: 0
Received 24 Likes on 24 Posts
Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Simple as that. We never did this epic saga together. Which one did you get more overall enjoyment and satisfaction out of?
Im going with Infinity War. Loved Endgame so much, but had some flaws. IW gives me more satisfaction, stand out moments and phenomenal story and acting. Just perfect for me.
Im going with Infinity War. Loved Endgame so much, but had some flaws. IW gives me more satisfaction, stand out moments and phenomenal story and acting. Just perfect for me.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Oh good, for a second I thought you were done bumping/creating threads to talk about this movie.
#3
Re: Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Both are good, but I think Infinity War is better. I feel like its more rewatchable, and even though its kind of down and out it has a fun factor to it. I liked the character interactions in it and everyone being in the mix. That still was in Endgame but not as much since a lot of them were dusted. I feel like the portrayal of Thanos was better in Infinity War as well.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off