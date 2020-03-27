DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
4
80.00%
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
0
0%
Neither. Both overrated. Please explain. If want to...
0
0%
What are you high?
1
20.00%
Voters: 5.

Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?

   
Thread Starter
Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Simple as that. We never did this epic saga together. Which one did you get more overall enjoyment and satisfaction out of?

Im going with Infinity War. Loved Endgame so much, but had some flaws. IW gives me more satisfaction, stand out moments and phenomenal story and acting. Just perfect for me.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Oh good, for a second I thought you were done bumping/creating threads to talk about this movie.
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?
Both are good, but I think Infinity War is better. I feel like its more rewatchable, and even though its kind of down and out it has a fun factor to it. I liked the character interactions in it and everyone being in the mix. That still was in Endgame but not as much since a lot of them were dusted. I feel like the portrayal of Thanos was better in Infinity War as well.
