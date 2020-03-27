Location: Are any of us really anywhere?

Which did you like more, Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame?

Simple as that. We never did this epic saga together. Which one did you get more overall enjoyment and satisfaction out of?



Im going with Infinity War. Loved Endgame so much, but had some flaws. IW gives me more satisfaction, stand out moments and phenomenal story and acting. Just perfect for me.