Hey, I remember this now...

I sat down to watch Von Ryan's Express a while ago and was quite enjoying the movie. Then the finale came along where the heroes are making their escape and Frank Sinatra is desperately trying to reach the train on foot. It was in those final moments of the movie that the light bulb came on, and I finally clued into the fact that I had seen the film before. Granted, it was probably back in the '70s or '80s when I was a kid, but still, I had no memory at all of anything that occurred prior to those closing moments of the movie.



Has this happened to anybody else? If so, how far along in the film(s) did you get before realizing you were doing a re-watch?



This is probably a lot less common, and it's never happened to me, but has anyone gone into a film thinking they were doing a repeat viewing of a movie only to realize they had never seen it before?

