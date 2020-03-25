DVD Talk Forum

Coffee & Kareem (2020, D: Dowse) S: Helms, Henson, Gilpin, Gardenhigh -- Netflix

Coffee & Kareem (2020, D: Dowse) S: Helms, Henson, Gilpin, Gardenhigh -- Netflix

   
Coffee & Kareem (2020, D: Dowse) S: Helms, Henson, Gilpin, Gardenhigh -- Netflix




In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend  police officer James Coffee  but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroits most ruthless drug kingpin. An action comedy directed by Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) and David Alan Grier. Only on Netflix, April 3.
