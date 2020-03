Coffee & Kareem (2020, D: Dowse) S: Helms, Henson, Gilpin, Gardenhigh -- Netflix

Quote:

In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom's new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin. An action comedy directed by Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), starring Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson, and co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor (King Bach) and David Alan Grier. Only on Netflix, April 3.