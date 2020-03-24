DVD Talk Forum

Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.

Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.

   
03-24-20, 07:49 PM
Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
The Twilight franchise comes to mind immediately. They are all trash.

There's gotta be some horror franchises.

The Howling or Leprechaun or maybe. (I haven't seen them all.)

10 points deducted for anyone who says Halloween.

Go.
03-24-20, 08:26 PM
Re: Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
I think most of the Saw films are trash. The first two are alright. Pretty much beyond those I think they suck. Im not really into torture kind of horror like those films are in the first place.
03-24-20, 08:30 PM
Re: Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
Species

Only the 1st one was a decent B movie.

Didn't like 2. 3 and 4 was like SyFy straight to video movies.

03-24-20, 08:33 PM
Re: Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
I suppose it could be argued that Jaws falls into this category. Although, I don't think Jaws 2 was terrible, so maybe not.
03-24-20, 08:33 PM
Re: Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
I actually found the first Twilight movie to be....Ok (At least it had some elements of horror which, surprisingly, worked) However, Nothing but garbage soon followed that one.

Sonny Chibas Streetfighter series comes to mind. The sequels never came close to matching the insanity of the first movie (Although I do like both Sister Streetfighter movies)




03-24-20, 08:34 PM
Re: Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
Transformers
03-24-20, 08:35 PM
Re: Film franchises of 4 or more where only one movie is good, or alternatively EVERY movie sucks.
The third Leprechaun movie in Vegas was the only one I’d say is good. The rest are just funny because they are so bad.
