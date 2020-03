Who was the perfect director for a film they made?

I guess what Iím asking is, who could only direct a certain movie you either love or hated.



I look at MCU films and the ones the Russo Broís. directed are among the best in series, especially last 2 Avengers. I donít think anyone else could do those so well. I know many more fit the bill, but they have a style that makes their particular films better and imo highly rewatchable. And they really werenít anyone till Winter Soldier.



I know Spielberg films will be up there, but who else could have only made certain films?