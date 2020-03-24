DVD Talk Forum

Who was the perfect director for a film they made?

Who was the perfect director for a film they made?
I guess what Im asking is, who could only direct a certain movie you either love or hated.

I look at MCU films and the ones the Russo Bros. directed are among the best in series, especially last 2 Avengers. I dont think anyone else could do those so well. I know many more fit the bill, but they have a style that makes their particular films better and imo highly rewatchable. And they really werent anyone till Winter Soldier.

I know Spielberg films will be up there, but who else could have only made certain films?
Every film David Lynch and Werner Herzog ever made.
Guy Ritchie for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, as well as Snatch.
