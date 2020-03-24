Who was the perfect director for a film they made?

I guess what Im asking is, who could only direct a certain movie you either love or hated.



I look at MCU films and the ones the Russo Bros. directed are among the best in series, especially last 2 Avengers. I dont think anyone else could do those so well. I know many more fit the bill, but they have a style that makes their particular films better and imo highly rewatchable. And they really werent anyone till Winter Soldier.



I know Spielberg films will be up there, but who else could have only made certain films?

