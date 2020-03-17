American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020)

So, Jason Biggs has a new sitcom on FOX and last week Eddie Kaye Thomas and Alyson Hannigan did guest spots. Their reunion made me wonder if there was any news on an American Pie 5. Apparently they are resorting back to the direct to video line with a new AP Presents film. It was announced last year and is already wrapped with a release coming this year.No sign of Eugene Levy in the cast, though his career seems much better these days than it was when those other DTV movies were coming out.