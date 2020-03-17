DVD Talk Forum

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020)

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

03-17-20, 09:49 AM
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,341
Received 163 Likes on 120 Posts
American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11771594/

So, Jason Biggs has a new sitcom on FOX and last week Eddie Kaye Thomas and Alyson Hannigan did guest spots. Their reunion made me wonder if there was any news on an American Pie 5. Apparently they are resorting back to the direct to video line with a new AP Presents film. It was announced last year and is already wrapped with a release coming this year.

No sign of Eugene Levy in the cast, though his career seems much better these days than it was when those other DTV movies were coming out.
03-17-20, 11:04 AM
Bluelitespecial
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,188
Received 16 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020)
Let me guess a feminist take on the American Pie movies. Hard Pass.
