Cats cleans up at the 2020 Razzies

   
Cats cleans up at the 2020 Razzies
Has it been released on Blu-ray yet?

Sad how far Travolta has fallen.

“Cats” won the “honor” of the Worst Picture prize of 2019 from the Razzies, and John Travolta and Hilary Duff were deemed to have given the worst performances of the year.

The Universal musical film “Cats” also picked up Razzies for Rebel Wilson for Worst Supporting Actress, James Corden for Worst Supporting Actor, Worst Director Tom Hooper and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. The film also won for Worst Screen Combo for what the awards cattily described as “any two half-feline/half-human hairballs” from the film.

Travolta won for both his work in “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint,” and Duff won for her film “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” in which she played the iconic ’60s starlet in a horror film.


WORST PICTURE

“Cats”

WORST ACTOR

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / “Cats”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

WORST DIRECTOR

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”



https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...194733161.html
