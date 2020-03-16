DVD Talk Forum

What are you watching?

Movie Talk

03-16-20
Join Date: Sep 2015
What are you watching?
Anyone using this time to binge shows or watchlists? Revisiting old favorites? I'm slowly going through my saved stuff on Prime and finally saw Zombieland 2 with the girlfriend. What's on your plate?
