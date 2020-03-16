What are you watching during the pandemic?
What are you watching during the pandemic?
Anyone using this time to binge shows or watchlists? Revisiting old favorites? I'm slowly going through my saved stuff on Prime and finally saw Zombieland 2 with the girlfriend. What's on your plate?
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
Trying to whittle down my unwatched Blu-ray pile, but that's always sort of my goal. I just hope with no sports and little chance of going out, I can make a decent dent. I think the current number is something in the low 200's. Last few I watched were Eastern Condors, Midnight In Paris, Do The Right Thing, and Rififi.
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
#PeakProsperity and #DrJohnCampbell on YouTube, keeping myself educated about the ongoing health crisis. Concerned as I am in the co-morbidity high risk group. Currently staying home, schools are closed for a couple of weeks, though I think it will be at least 5 or 6:weeks.
Other than that, dvr’d TV shows, Disney+, CBS Access, and Amazon Prime.
Finally watched Knives Out, going to start working though my 400+ VUDU collection soon.
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
3/16:
Monos (2019) Meh
Marked Woman (1937) Not bad
3/17:
Battleship Potemkin (1925) Rewatch
Hectic Knife (2016) Two Words: Bagel scene
The Thief and The Cobbler (2006) (Recobbled Cut) I can tell this is already the best version (Yet to see the Miramax Version)
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
Just my personal opinion, but many here have complained that there is so much content (movies and shows) and not enough time in the day to watch everything.
Well, considering most in the U.S. are now stuck at home aside from going to work, I think this is the perfect opportunity to catch up on all the movies and shows you are massively behind on. Take a time out from watching CNN, FOX News about COVID-19 news. At least try to bring some joy and entertainment in your life during this challenging time,
Edit: Maybe this thread should be called "What are you watching during this pandemic?"
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
That is what I thought "The Last Movie You Watched" thread was for?
The same schedule for me and so far TV has been putting out stuff like nothing ever changed.
I will miss Fallon, Seth Meyers, and SNL
re: What are you watching during the pandemic?
Other than that, dvrd TV shows, Disney+, CBS Access, and Amazon Prime.
Finally watched Knives Out, going to start working though my 400+ VUDU collection soon.
