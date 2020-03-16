Blow The Man Down (2020) -- S: Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margo Martindale
Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maines rocky coast. Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth & Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Coves underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets.
Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, starring Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe and Margo Martindale. Blow The Man Down is coming only to Prime Video March 20.
Currently 100% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/blow_the_man_down
