DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?
< 5 years
0
0%
5-10 years
1
33.33%
> then 10 years
0
0%
Never going to happen.
2
66.67%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?

   
Old 03-14-20, 07:34 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,889
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 21 Posts
When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?
it's gonna happen. so when will they have this new, Skywalker trilogy with Rey and so forth? i mean we have had enough, but Rise of Skywalker certainly doesn't scream "The End". and well money is the name of the game and they will, so how far off are we? 5? 10? 15? years? i think sooner. before Rey and and Finn get too old, if Finn will even be in it. no more ties to past. just move forward. they will...
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-20, 08:26 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 6,887
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?
I voted "never gonna happen" because I just want them to stop.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-20, 08:31 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,171
Received 14 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?
I hope it'll "never happen" until Disney cleans house at Lucasfilm.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-14-20, 08:33 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,060
Likes: 0
Received 26 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?
Don’t care at this point.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
COVID-19 Virus -- Movie related news

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.