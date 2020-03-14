When are we going to see the next Star Wars trilogy?

it's gonna happen. so when will they have this new, Skywalker trilogy with Rey and so forth? i mean we have had enough, but Rise of Skywalker certainly doesn't scream "The End". and well money is the name of the game and they will, so how far off are we? 5? 10? 15? years? i think sooner. before Rey and and Finn get too old, if Finn will even be in it. no more ties to past. just move forward. they will...