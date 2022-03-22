New animation "David's Travel" need your review

The good thing is our new animation "David's Travel" is finished and it's waiting for your comments, here is recommended link. https://jiedycartoon.wordpress.com/36-2/

And the good news is the music party of this animation will start on 2022.3.22 and it's a wonderful time, will you come? https://jiedycartoon.wordpress.com/davids-travel-music-launch-party-ticket/

