Beastie Boys Story (2020, D: Spike Jonze) -- documentary -- AppleTV+
The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. Beastie Boys Story coming April 24 to Apple TV+ and in select IMAX theaters on April 2.
Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.
I'm glad I held off on my Apple TV trial!
7 days will be enough to watch this and For All Mankind.
