COVOID-19 Virus -- Movie related news

   
03-11-20, 08:16 PM
dex14
COVOID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
https://deadline.com/2020/03/tom-han...ie-1202880431/

EXCLUSIVE: We have just received word that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the Coronavirus. Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!” – Tom Hanks
03-11-20, 09:16 PM
Count Dooku
 
Re: Elvis biopic (D: Baz Luhrmann) S: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks is infected!?!?!?

Okay, now this thing is serious.
03-11-20, 09:22 PM
OldBoy
 
Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Just being reported. They say even seeing his new movies will give it to you. Look out. Also, wife. We are all doomed!


03-11-20, 09:56 PM
RichC2
 
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Shitty, he's in a more vulnerable age range and diabetic, hopefully he's in that 80% safe zone.

Peter Rabbit II delayed also
03-11-20, 10:03 PM
DaveyJoe
 
Re: Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Originally Posted by richc2 View Post
peter rabbit ii delayed also
fuck!
03-11-20, 10:10 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: COVOID-19 Virus -- Movie related news


Now we know what killed John Candy
03-11-20, 10:49 PM
tanman
 
Re: COVOID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
He's survived WWII twice, fought somali pirates, landed a plane in the Hudson and successfully brought a damaged space craft back home. He'll be fine.
03-11-20, 11:00 PM
Abob Teff
 
Re: COVOID-19 Virus -- Movie related news
He should be quarantined on an island with a volleyball.

(You forgot to mention he had HIV.)
