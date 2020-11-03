Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,867
Likes: 0
Received 20 Likes on 20 Posts
Tom Hanks has coronavirus. Head for those nuclear fallout shelters now!
Just being reported. They say even seeing his new movies will give it to you. Look out. Also, wife. We are all doomed!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off