Lost Girls (2020, D: Garbus) S: Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke -- Netflix
When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. From Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, LOST GIRLS is inspired by true events.
