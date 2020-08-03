DVD Talk Forum

Movie quote(From what movie)?

Movie quote(From what movie)?

   
#1
Movie quote(From what movie)?
"Hurts a little......Huh ???"

Probably from a sci-fi movie.

I think it's a good guy saying this to a bad guy.

The word-Does -is not included in the quote.

I did a google search and all I could find was quote's from tv shows. Pretty sure this is from a movie.
#2
Re: Movie quote(From what movie)?
It could be this (go to 1:48):

