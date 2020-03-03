Swallow (2020, D: Mirabella-Davis) - S: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare, Elizabeth Marvel

Quote:

Opening in theaters and VOD March 6



Directed by: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare & Elizabeth Marvel



On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all. A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell). However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husbands rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade. Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica - a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects. A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller, SWALLOW follows one womans unraveling as she struggles to reclaim independence in the face of an oppressive system by whatever means possible.