Swallow (2020, D: Mirabella-Davis) - S: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare, Elizabeth Marvel

Swallow (2020, D: Mirabella-Davis) - S: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare, Elizabeth Marvel

   
Swallow (2020, D: Mirabella-Davis) - S: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare, Elizabeth Marvel




Opening in theaters and VOD March 6

Directed by: Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare & Elizabeth Marvel

On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all. A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell). However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husbands rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade. Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica - a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects. A provocative and squirm-inducing psychological thriller, SWALLOW follows one womans unraveling as she struggles to reclaim independence in the face of an oppressive system by whatever means possible.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8372298

91% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/swallow
