Why isn't there a movie review show on television?

I mean i know Siskel and Ebert will never be surpassed and yes, that time has come and gone. There have been many iterations of the original, Ebert with Roeper, then Roeper with different knowledgeable guests (usually another movie or entertainment columnist), then they tried with Ben Mankiewicz and another guy, but that quickly fizzled.



With every show and movie being resurrected, remade, recreated, there is not one cable or broadcast station that can get at least one knowledgeable host and review movies for a half hour?



it's a multi-billion dollar industry that us moviegoers sink are dollars into. i know we have every newspaper, magazine, online sites like Rotten Tomatoes doing review, but no show dedicated? seems like there would be an audience again...

