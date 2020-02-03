Why isn't there a movie review show on television?
Why isn't there a movie review show on television?
I mean i know Siskel and Ebert will never be surpassed and yes, that time has come and gone. There have been many iterations of the original, Ebert with Roeper, then Roeper with different knowledgeable guests (usually another movie or entertainment columnist), then they tried with Ben Mankiewicz and another guy, but that quickly fizzled.
With every show and movie being resurrected, remade, recreated, there is not one cable or broadcast station that can get at least one knowledgeable host and review movies for a half hour?
it's a multi-billion dollar industry that us moviegoers sink are dollars into. i know we have every newspaper, magazine, online sites like Rotten Tomatoes doing review, but no show dedicated? seems like there would be an audience again...
They aren't really needed anymore with so many movie review channels on YouTube. I miss Siskel and Ebert too but yeah they are all on YouTube.
People wouldn't wait around for a weekly review show when they can get 10+ different reviews on YT by the day the film releases.
Scott Movie Mantz has a weekly movie review show on Collider video. But it didn’t get enough views and Collider killed it over a year ago.
He’s a pretty well known movie critic. If his show couldn’t get views, what makes you think an actual weekly TV show would make it?
i'm just saying, with every show, movie, idea being remade bc Hollywood is obviously out of ideas, why wouldn't someone try to resurrect this? they did The Soup, Blind Date, countless other reboots of tv shows, why not a movie review show?
