The Burnt Orange Heresy (2020) - S: Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, Mick Jagger
The Burnt Orange Heresy opens NY/LA March 6, Coming Soon to a Theater Near You
Charming and ambitious art critic, James Figueras (Claes Bang), has fallen from grace. He spends his days in Milan lecturing witless tourists about art history. His only glimmer of hope is a new-found love interest, the enigmatic American, Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki).An opportunity strikes when he is contacted by wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger) who summons James to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the legendary reclusive artist, Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Soon, James greed and ambition get the better of him, and he finds himself caught in a web of his own making.
DIRECTED BY
Giuseppe Capotondi
WRITTEN BY
Scott B. Smith
BASED ON THE BOOK BY
Charles Willeford
CAST
Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland, Alessandro Fabrizi, Rosalind Halstead
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the..._orange_heresy
