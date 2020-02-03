DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Extra Ordinary (2020) - S: Will Forte, Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Extra Ordinary (2020) - S: Will Forte, Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty

   
Old 03-02-20, 08:47 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,978
Received 116 Likes on 88 Posts
Extra Ordinary (2020) - S: Will Forte, Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty




Rose, a mostly sweet and mostly lonely Irish small-town driving instructor, must use her supernatural talents to save the daughter of Martin (also mostly sweet and lonely) from a washed-up rock star who is using her in a Satanic pact to reignite his fame.

Putting the Normal in Paranormal. Coming to theaters March 6.
GET TICKETS: www.crankedupfilms.com/extraordinary/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8233874

100% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/extra_ordinary
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Burnt Orange Heresy (2020) - S: Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, Mick Jagger

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.