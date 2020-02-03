Extra Ordinary (2020) - S: Will Forte, Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty
Extra Ordinary (2020) - S: Will Forte, Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty
Rose, a mostly sweet and mostly lonely Irish small-town driving instructor, must use her supernatural talents to save the daughter of Martin (also mostly sweet and lonely) from a washed-up rock star who is using her in a Satanic pact to reignite his fame.
Putting the Normal in Paranormal. Coming to theaters March 6.
GET TICKETS: www.crankedupfilms.com/extraordinary/
100% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/extra_ordinary
