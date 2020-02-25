View Poll Results: Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know where (theater or home release) you saw it?
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,727
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?
I often marvel at the fact that I remember at least most of the movies Ive seen, where and if in theaters, obviously know when, but I know the ones Ive seen in theaters and ones I didnt. I love that. Sometimes those memories are so cool, especially if you remember who, when, etc...
So do you know virtually every movie, whether theater or home release, and how you saw?
So do you know virtually every movie, whether theater or home release, and how you saw?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?
One of the guys on here remembers every granular detail of every movie theater experience of their lives. It’s either Ash Ketchum or Alan Smithee.
I’m not quite as savant like as them, but I do have a rather remarkable ability to remember every movie I’ve seen, what theater and who I was with.
I’m not quite as savant like as them, but I do have a rather remarkable ability to remember every movie I’ve seen, what theater and who I was with.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off