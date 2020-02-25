DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know where (theater or home release) you saw it?
Yes
2
66.67%
No
1
33.33%
Other (please explain...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?

   
Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?
I often marvel at the fact that I remember at least most of the movies Ive seen, where and if in theaters, obviously know when, but I know the ones Ive seen in theaters and ones I didnt. I love that. Sometimes those memories are so cool, especially if you remember who, when, etc...

So do you know virtually every movie, whether theater or home release, and how you saw?
Reply Like
Re: Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?
One of the guys on here remembers every granular detail of every movie theater experience of their lives. It’s either Ash Ketchum or Alan Smithee.

I’m not quite as savant like as them, but I do have a rather remarkable ability to remember every movie I’ve seen, what theater and who I was with.
Reply Like
