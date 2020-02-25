Of all movies youve seen in lifetime, do you know how/where (theater or home release) you saw it?

I often marvel at the fact that I remember at least most of the movies Ive seen, where and if in theaters, obviously know when, but I know the ones Ive seen in theaters and ones I didnt. I love that. Sometimes those memories are so cool, especially if you remember who, when, etc...



So do you know virtually every movie, whether theater or home release, and how you saw?

