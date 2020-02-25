DVD Talk Forum

Bob Iger out as Disney CEO

Bob Iger out as Disney CEO

   
02-25-20, 04:35 PM
Bob Iger out as Disney CEO
Finally!!! I have been waiting for this to happen. I hope Kathleen Kennedy is fired right away.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/2/25/2...cts-succession
02-25-20, 04:42 PM
Re: Bob Iger out as Disney CEO
Why are you acting surprised? He announced he was stepping down and not renewing his contract a while ago.
02-25-20, 04:43 PM
Re: Bob Iger out as Disney CEO
He was supposed to stay on until 2021 I think. I just hope it brings some change to what I hate about modern day Disney.
02-25-20, 05:14 PM
Re: Bob Iger out as Disney CEO
He's still with the company, at least for a while longer.
02-25-20, 05:20 PM
Re: Bob Iger out as Disney CEO
He's not "Out" That makes it sound like he was terminated, which he wasn't. He was always planning to retire once his contract was up. They already had a succession plan for him and he's finishing his contract under a different title with less responsibilities now.

This new guy Chapek is taking over his CEO responsibilities now.

And the company grew under his leadership. Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Iger. Same goes with how Marvel exploded under Disney's takeover. The MCU became a humongous film phenomenon and moneymaker.

and Disney Plus was developed under Iger. That's the future for Disney and consumers getting their media.

Disney is in better shape now than it was back under Michael Eisner's reign.
02-25-20, 05:26 PM
Re: Bob Iger out as Disney CEO
Yeah -- was a long planned CEO transition, he's still an executive board member through 2021. Then he gets to go back to his vaults of money.

He's done well with Disney overall, Kennedy was picked by Lucas and well that lined up amazingly well with his Lucasfilms choices of the years leading up to his exit.

It'll likely take a few years before you see any real changes under the new regime.
