Re: Bob Iger out as Disney CEO

He's not "Out" That makes it sound like he was terminated, which he wasn't. He was always planning to retire once his contract was up. They already had a succession plan for him and he's finishing his contract under a different title with less responsibilities now.



This new guy Chapek is taking over his CEO responsibilities now.



And the company grew under his leadership. Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Iger. Same goes with how Marvel exploded under Disney's takeover. The MCU became a humongous film phenomenon and moneymaker.



and Disney Plus was developed under Iger. That's the future for Disney and consumers getting their media.



Disney is in better shape now than it was back under Michael Eisner's reign.

