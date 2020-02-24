DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
5 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 Stars
1
100.00%
2 Stars
0
0%
1 Star
0
0%
0 Stars
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

What did you think of Runaway (1984)?

   
Old 02-24-20, 10:06 PM
What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
This is one of my all time favs. It was the perfect blend of sci-fi action and why I still think Selleck should have been bigger in movies. Gene Simmons was just a great baddie. Those eyes, that droll face.

So, is it a forgotten Michael Critchton classic?
Old 02-24-20, 10:10 PM
Re: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
This was one of those movies that always seemed to run on Saturday afternoons when I was a kid. I watched it numerous times with my dad.

Those mechanical spiders scared the shit out of me though.
Old 02-24-20, 10:25 PM
Re: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
It's free to watch on Amazon Prime and I watched it again about 2 months ago.

It doesn't hold up very well to be honest. It feels very dated. But Selleck's charisma is one of the stronger points of it.

And by the way, that had to be the longest closing kissing scene with Selleck and Cynthia Rhodes. The camera stayed on them for almost the entire 10 minutes of end credits. Selleck must have wondered to Crichton, when the hell are you fading to black?
