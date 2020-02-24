Re: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?

It's free to watch on Amazon Prime and I watched it again about 2 months ago.



It doesn't hold up very well to be honest. It feels very dated. But Selleck's charisma is one of the stronger points of it.



And by the way, that had to be the longest closing kissing scene with Selleck and Cynthia Rhodes. The camera stayed on them for almost the entire 10 minutes of end credits. Selleck must have wondered to Crichton, when the hell are you fading to black?