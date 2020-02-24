View Poll Results: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
5 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 Stars
100.00%
2 Stars
0
0%
1 Star
0
0%
0 Stars
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,718
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
This is one of my all time favs. It was the perfect blend of sci-fi action and why I still think Selleck should have been bigger in movies. Gene Simmons was just a great baddie. Those eyes, that droll face.
So, is it a forgotten Michael Critchton classic?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,336
Likes: 0
Received 28 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
This was one of those movies that always seemed to run on Saturday afternoons when I was a kid. I watched it numerous times with my dad.
Those mechanical spiders scared the shit out of me though.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: What did you think of Runaway (1984)?
It's free to watch on Amazon Prime and I watched it again about 2 months ago.
It doesn't hold up very well to be honest. It feels very dated. But Selleck's charisma is one of the stronger points of it.
And by the way, that had to be the longest closing kissing scene with Selleck and Cynthia Rhodes. The camera stayed on them for almost the entire 10 minutes of end credits. Selleck must have wondered to Crichton, when the hell are you fading to black?
