DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Memory (D: Martin Campbell) S: Liam Neeson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Memory (D: Martin Campbell) S: Liam Neeson

   
Old 02-24-20, 11:59 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,863
Received 99 Likes on 77 Posts
Memory (D: Martin Campbell) S: Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson is set to star in the action crime thriller Memory to be directed by the U.K.s Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, Goldeneye). STX International is handling the international sales rights and will unveil the project at the Berlin Film Festivals European Film Market.

Memory follows Neeson as an expert assassin who himself becomes a target when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. The FBI is also on his tail, forcing the assassin to call on his exceptional skills to stay one step ahead.

The script is written by Dario Scardapane (The Bridge, Netflixs The Punisher) and adapted from Dutch film The Memory of a Killer. Production begins in August.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, will represent its North American domestic distribution rights. STX will distribute the film directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

Academy Award-winning producer Cathy Schulman (Crash) will produce through her Welle Entertainment banner. Rupert Maconick and Arthur Sarkissian also produce. Black Bear Pictures Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Michael Heimler (I Carry You With Me) and Ben Stillman (Gold) will executive produce. Black Bear Pictures will fully finance.


Memory is a reunion of sorts for STX International, Campbell, Schulman and Sarkissian. They were all previously involved in the action hit The Foreigner, which starred Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, and which made over $145 million worldwide.

Memory is an exceptional high-concept script, and we could not be more excited to have Liam on board to star, said John Friedberg, president of STX International. Martin (Campbell) is a true expert in elevating the genre, and will make an explosive version of this compelling and pulse-racing story.
https://variety.com/2020/film/global...al-1203508853/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-24-20, 01:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 31,100
Received 20 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Memory (D: Martin Campbell) S: Liam Neeson
I'll have to watch the Dutch original then.
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
All the Bright Places (2020, D: Haley) S: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith -- Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.