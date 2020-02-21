Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?

i'm not talking about knowing prior info beforehand or loving character or book based on or anything like that. but, when you see a movie, can you tell by first few minutes if you're really going to enjoy?



recently, i've been seeing movies that grab me right from the opening moments (Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, BlacKkKlansman, Knives Out) and i know i am going to like probably love this film. and thought about past films and remembered that the ones i really enjoy, really love, i love from the beginning and can just tell and usually delighted throughout.



does it take you a whole movie, at least :30min or whatever to know or do you just know from the onset?



so does that happen and what movie?

