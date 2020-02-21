View Poll Results: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
1-10 minutes. Beginning moments. Then enjoy throughout.
66.67%
20-30 minutes. Then enjoy throughout.
0
0%
> an hour. Then enjoy throughout.
0
0%
Wait until movie is completely finished and form an opinion.
33.33%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,703
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
i'm not talking about knowing prior info beforehand or loving character or book based on or anything like that. but, when you see a movie, can you tell by first few minutes if you're really going to enjoy?
recently, i've been seeing movies that grab me right from the opening moments (Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, BlacKkKlansman, Knives Out) and i know i am going to like probably love this film. and thought about past films and remembered that the ones i really enjoy, really love, i love from the beginning and can just tell and usually delighted throughout.
does it take you a whole movie, at least :30min or whatever to know or do you just know from the onset?
so does that happen and what movie?
recently, i've been seeing movies that grab me right from the opening moments (Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, BlacKkKlansman, Knives Out) and i know i am going to like probably love this film. and thought about past films and remembered that the ones i really enjoy, really love, i love from the beginning and can just tell and usually delighted throughout.
does it take you a whole movie, at least :30min or whatever to know or do you just know from the onset?
so does that happen and what movie?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
Not sure what the poll is for since these are movies we liked from the beginning.
Guardians of the Galaxy, during the opening credits, fell in love with it.
Guardians of the Galaxy, during the opening credits, fell in love with it.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
I find often a movie starts with great promise and then gradually loses steam or becomes completely predictable, implausible, or contrived. I'm trying to remember a movie that lived up completely to an excitingly great opening reel.
#4
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,703
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 9,710
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
Answered poll too quickly.
Most of the movies I watch I like from the beginning, but there are some where I need to see the whole movie and form an opinion then. It really depends on the movie.
The Man From Earth is a good example. Wasn't sure about that movie but once it ended I knew it was a keeper.
Most of the movies I watch I like from the beginning, but there are some where I need to see the whole movie and form an opinion then. It really depends on the movie.
The Man From Earth is a good example. Wasn't sure about that movie but once it ended I knew it was a keeper.
#6
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
Some movies that had me hooked right from the beginning...
Enter the Void - the credit sequence is amazing and unique and coupled with the music just had me hooked...Others would include...
...You're Next, Reservoir Dogs, Hitch-Hike, Suspiria (original), Basic Instinct...John Carpenter's The Fog...
Enter the Void - the credit sequence is amazing and unique and coupled with the music just had me hooked...Others would include...
...You're Next, Reservoir Dogs, Hitch-Hike, Suspiria (original), Basic Instinct...John Carpenter's The Fog...
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
Yeah, the poll makes no sense because it implies that we get hooked on all movies during the same time span.
The opening sequence of The Dark Knight in IMAX really grabbed me.
The opening sequence of The Dark Knight in IMAX really grabbed me.
#8
Re: Movies where you know from beginning moments you're going to like/love the movie?
When I first started seeing the New Wave Hong Kong action movies in the 1990s, they were an unknown entity to me. But with films like ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHINA, DRAGON INN and HARD-BOILED, all seen in theaters, I knew within the opening scene that I was in for a wild ride and was immediately hooked.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off