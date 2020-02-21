Peninsula (2020) -- Train to Busan sequel

Quote:

South Korea’s Contents Panda has sold director Yeon Sang-ho’s upcoming action film Peninsula, a sequel to the 2016 cult zombie action flick Train to Busan, to 15 territories, including North America (Well Go USA) and U.K. (Studio Canal).



The film, set four years after the ending of the previous disaster flick, is described as a thought-provoking post-apocalyptic film about people fighting to escape the land ruined by disaster.



Yeon built his career as a director of several acclaimed feature animations, including Seoul Station and King of Pigs. In 2016, Train to Busan, the director’s first feature film, debuted at Cannes Film Festival and became one of South Korea's biggest box office hits of the year.



Aside from the U.K. and U.S. markets, Peninsula was also sold to France (ARP SAS), Latin America (BF Distribution), In-flight (Emphasis), Philippines (Pioneer Films), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), Australia and New Zealand (Purple Rain), Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam (Clover Films), Hong Kong (EDKO), Japan (Gaga Corp), Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Germany, Benelux (Splendid Film), Thailand (Sahamongkol Film) and India (Kross Pictures).



The deals were announced at Berlin's European Film Market.



"Train to Busan is timeless," said Well Go. "Four years after its North American release, it's still one of our top performing titles. Our fans can't get enough of it, so when we heard about Peninsula, we knew that not only was this a title that belongs under the Well Go brand, but also a story we wanted to continue to tell."



"We’re very eager to bring Peninsula to Japanese audiences. We expect they will enjoy the much-anticipated sequel to Train to Busan," said an exec from Japan’s Gaga.



A distribution executive at France’s ARP added: "After the very fun ride that was last Train to Busan, we are happy to follow up with the same creative team and director Yeon Sang-ho. We are looking forward to bringing French audiences on this trip to Peninsula."



The film, which began shooting in June, is currently in postproduction and is set to be released in Korean theaters in the summer.