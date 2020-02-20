Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
https://twitter.com/DuvalMagic/status/1230567293324795904
@DuvalMagic: Im very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions. Please welcome @EliRoth to the team and be sure to catch the @GearboxOfficial Main Theater Show at #PAXEast on 2/27 to learn more. #borderlandsmovie https://t.co/Uaxs7jm10i
Re: Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...nsgate-1280134
Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Erik Feig will produce the latest big screen re-imagining from the gaming world.
Cabin Fever and Hostel director Eli Roth is set to direct the movie adaptation of Borderlands, the action video game franchise, for Lionsgate.
Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin penned the script for the project, to be produced by producers Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, who oversaw development, through Picturestart. The action RPG shooter franchise from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K most recently unveiled the Borderlands 3 version in September 2019.
Im so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands, and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition," Roth said in a statement.
The Borderlands movie is the latest video game adaptation after Mortal Kombat, The Angry Birds Movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog made it to the big screen and streaming services from the gaming world. Lionsgate's Borderlands re-imagining will be executive produced by Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.
"With Eli's vision and Craig's screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game," said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in his own statement.
Roth's recent movie credits include The House with a Clock in Its Walls, starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black for Amblin, and Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis for MGM and Annapurna Pictures. He earlier directed Cabin Fever and Knock Knock for Lionsgate.
Roth is repped by WME
Re: Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
I am so not a gamer anymore. When I saw the title of this thread, I thought we were in for a remake of a British horror film that I rather enjoyed.
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Re: Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
i don't even know what this could be about. what 4 people with special skills and many guns search for a vault with more guns and stuff? yipfuckingee...
Re: Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
Good. As a director he’s fucking terrible. He sucks the life out of everything. Only thing I liked was Cabin Fever and that was what, almost 20 years ago. He’s done in my book.
Re: Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
Good. As a director he’s fucking terrible. He sucks the life out of everything. Only thing I liked was Cabin Fever and that was what, almost 20 years ago. His DC movies blow. The only ones that have critically succeeded are the ones not directed by him. He’s done in my book.
The only thing I enjoyed that he did was the fake Thanksgiving trailer. I’ll always wish it was either Madsen or Sandler that would have played his role in Inglourious Basterds. I love that fucking movie, but man is he terrible.
Re: Borderlands (202?) D: Roth
