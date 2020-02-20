DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk

02-20-20, 10:34 AM
Thread Starter
Esther - Orphan prequel
I'd say sorry for the bump, but then I saw a post reminding me of how important it was for movies to be over 2 hours and rated R, so I feel this is more of a much needed PSA.

Prequel in the works from William Brent Bell (The Devil Inside, The Boy): https://deadline.com/2020/02/brahms-...fm-1202864302/

Last edited by RichC2; 02-20-20 at 12:06 PM.
02-20-20, 10:41 AM
Bluelitespecial
 
Re: Orphan
I'll watch it. I can't imagine what kind of twisted backstory they could come up with for Esther.
02-20-20, 04:04 PM
Giantrobo
 
Re: Esther - Orphan prequel
I'm in. I was shocked by how much fun I had with ORPHAN. It was a rare film where knowing the twist actually added to the enjoyment.
02-20-20, 04:23 PM
Mike86
 
Re: Esther - Orphan prequel
I liked Orphan at the time but havent seen it probably since it came out. Surprised to be getting a prequel eleven years later.
02-20-20, 04:32 PM
Groucho
 
Re: Esther - Orphan prequel
The best part is that the original Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) is now old enough to play the "mother" role.
