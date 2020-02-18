DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Saint Reboot (D: Dexter Fletcher)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Saint Reboot (D: Dexter Fletcher)

   
Old 02-18-20, 12:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,738
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
The Saint Reboot (D: Dexter Fletcher)
Rocketman Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to Direct The Saint Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

After the success of its Elton John biopic Rocketman, Paramount has set filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to direct another high-profile project for the studio.

Fletcher will helm The Saint, a reboot of its 1997 action thriller that starred Val Kilmer. The globe-trotting adventure is based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris.

Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the script for The Saint, while Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) is producing along with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.
https://variety.com/2020/film/news/p...ot-1203505890/
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.