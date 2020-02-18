The Saint Reboot (D: Dexter Fletcher)

Quote:

After the success of its Elton John biopic Rocketman, Paramount has set filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to direct another high-profile project for the studio.



Fletcher will helm The Saint, a reboot of its 1997 action thriller that starred Val Kilmer. The globe-trotting adventure is based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris.



Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the script for The Saint, while Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) is producing along with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.