The Saint Reboot (D: Dexter Fletcher)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Saint Reboot (D: Dexter Fletcher)
Rocketman Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to Direct The Saint Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)
https://variety.com/2020/film/news/p...ot-1203505890/
After the success of its Elton John biopic Rocketman, Paramount has set filmmaker Dexter Fletcher to direct another high-profile project for the studio.
Fletcher will helm The Saint, a reboot of its 1997 action thriller that starred Val Kilmer. The globe-trotting adventure is based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris.
Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the script for The Saint, while Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) is producing along with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.
Fletcher will helm The Saint, a reboot of its 1997 action thriller that starred Val Kilmer. The globe-trotting adventure is based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris.
Seth Grahame-Smith wrote the script for The Saint, while Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) is producing along with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off