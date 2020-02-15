DVD Talk Forum

What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?

02-15-20, 10:21 PM
What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
I dont remember much about it except bits and pieces, but did see it in theaters, like all of them. All I remember of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is that it was always ways considered the lesser, darker one of the original trilogy. It wasnt necessarily bad, I dont think. Will have to see again. But you know those movies in a trilogy or franchise that have this stigma like they dont belong, but not necessarily bad movies, just different.

So which ones you think have this stigma to it even though its not a bad movie? Basically, movies that get a bad rap.
Re: What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Re: What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?

Re: What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
See I would think it would be Never Say Never Again since it’s not “official” Bond movie (even though Connery played the character), whatever that means...
Re: What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
Bourne Legacy.

Incredible Hulk in the MCU.

