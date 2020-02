What movie is considered “black sheep” of trilogy or franchise?

I don’t remember much about it except bits and pieces, but did see it in theaters, like all of them. All I remember of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is that it was always ways considered the lesser, darker one of the original trilogy. It wasn’t necessarily bad, I don’t think. Will have to see again. But you know those movies in a trilogy or franchise that have this stigma like they don’t belong, but not necessarily bad movies, just different.



So which ones you think have this stigma to it even though it’s not a bad movie? Basically, movies that get a bad rap.