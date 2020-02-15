What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?

I dont remember much about it except bits and pieces, but did see it in theaters, like all of them. All I remember of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is that it was always ways considered the lesser, darker one of the original trilogy. It wasnt necessarily bad, I dont think. Will have to see again. But you know those movies in a trilogy or franchise that have this stigma like they dont belong, but not necessarily bad movies, just different.



So which ones you think have this stigma to it even though its not a bad movie? Basically, movies that get a bad rap.

