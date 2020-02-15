What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
I dont remember much about it except bits and pieces, but did see it in theaters, like all of them. All I remember of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is that it was always ways considered the lesser, darker one of the original trilogy. It wasnt necessarily bad, I dont think. Will have to see again. But you know those movies in a trilogy or franchise that have this stigma like they dont belong, but not necessarily bad movies, just different.
So which ones you think have this stigma to it even though its not a bad movie? Basically, movies that get a bad rap.
Re: What movie is considered black sheep of trilogy or franchise?
See I would think it would be Never Say Never Again since it’s not “official” Bond movie (even though Connery played the character), whatever that means...
