Untitled Sony Spider-Man spinoff (2021)

Sony has scheduled an untitled Spider-Man spinoff movie for a Fall 2021 release date. After trying and failing to launch its own Marvel cinematic universe with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, Sony signed a deal with Marvel Studios to share the rights to the web-slinger. It's been pretty much all good news for the former ever since then, between Tom Holland's Peter Parker becoming a fan-favorite MCU character and the, respective, commercial and critical success of Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.



The studio is currently in the process of rapidly building on that foundation, with multiple Spider-Man spinoffs and sequels in some stage of development. First, Sony will release its Jared Leto-led Morbius spinoff - which is now confirmed to be part of the MCU - followed by Venom 2, which is believed to be targeting the October 2020 date the studio's claimed for an untitled Sony-Marvel film. After that comes Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 in July 2021, then Into the Spider-Verse 2 the following spring. Now, it appears Sony is planning to release yet another Marvel movie in-between the latter two.



ERC is reporting the studio has only just scheduled an untitled Sony/Marvel film for an October 8, 2021 release date. For the time being, Sony has yet to reveal any additional details about the project.