Urban Legend (D: Minihan)

Urban Legend (D: Minihan)

   
Urban Legend (D: Minihan)
EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems has set Colin Minihan to write and direct the thriller Urban Legend. Pic is on a fast track, and the studio is currently casting the key roles.

Minihan will introduce an iconic new slasher for the digital age in a world where internet urban legends are born and move at a terrifying pace. The movie will center on a diverse cast of college students as they navigate a series of bizarre deaths that resemble urban legends linked to the darkest corners of social media.

Mike Medavoy and Benjamin Anderson will produce for Phoenix Pictures. Eric Paquette and Michael Bitar will oversee for Screen Gems.

Minihans micro budget feature What Keeps You Alive premiered to strong reviews at SXSW, landing on Rolling Stones 10 Best Horror Movies of the Year (2018) as well as becoming a NY Times Critics Pick.

Minihan is repped by Marc Manus at Zero Gravity, CAA, and Barry Littman at Hansen Jacobson.
https://deadline.com/2020/02/urban-l...ng-1202856385/
Re: Urban Legend (D: Minihan)
So is this a reboot or just a film with the same plot as the 1998 film by the same name?
