The 92nd Academy Awards --> 2020 Oscar Awards Show Discussion

   
The 92nd Academy Awards --> 2020 Oscar Awards Show Discussion


Let's talk: show, winners, losers, speeches, no host and of course craft services!

Date & Time:
Sunday, February 9, 2020 @ 5:00pm PST (8:00pm EST)

Place:
Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California

Channel:



Winners List:
My Predictions:

Best Picture:
Who should win: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Who will win: 1917

Best Director:
Who should win: Quentin Tarantino
Who will win: Bong Joon-Ho

Best Original Screenplay:
Who should win: Quentin Tarantino
Who will win: Quentin Tarantino

Best Actor:
Who should win: Adam Driver
Who will win: Juaquin Phoenix

Best Actress:
Who should win: Renee Zellweger
Who will win: Renee Zellweger

Best Supporting Actor:
Who should win: Joe Pesci
Who will win: Brad Pitt

Best Supporting Actress:
Who should win: Laura Dern
Who will win: Laura Dern

Best Foreign Languge Film:
Who should win: Parasite
Who will win: Parasite

Best Cinematography:
Who should win: Roger Deakins
Who will win: Roger Deakins

Best Animated Feature:
Who should win: Klaus
Who will win: Toy Story 4
Ricky Gervais tweets what he’d say if he were hosting The Oscars:

