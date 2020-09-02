Re: The 92nd Academy Awards --> 2020 Oscar Awards Show Discussion

My Predictions:



Best Picture:

Who should win: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Who will win: 1917



Best Director:

Who should win: Quentin Tarantino

Who will win: Bong Joon-Ho



Best Original Screenplay:

Who should win: Quentin Tarantino

Who will win: Quentin Tarantino



Best Actor:

Who should win: Adam Driver

Who will win: Juaquin Phoenix



Best Actress:

Who should win: Renee Zellweger

Who will win: Renee Zellweger



Best Supporting Actor:

Who should win: Joe Pesci

Who will win: Brad Pitt



Best Supporting Actress:

Who should win: Laura Dern

Who will win: Laura Dern



Best Foreign Languge Film:

Who should win: Parasite

Who will win: Parasite



Best Cinematography:

Who should win: Roger Deakins

Who will win: Roger Deakins



Best Animated Feature:

Who should win: Klaus

Who will win: Toy Story 4