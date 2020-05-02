DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Kirk Douglas

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

RIP Kirk Douglas

   
Old 02-05-20, 06:40 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,503
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
RIP Kirk Douglas
103! That's a long life!

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...artacus-670526
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 06:41 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,619
Received 74 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Oh... this should be interesting. People were wondering what the reactions would be about this just the other day.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 06:49 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,322
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Rip.

Ibtl
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 06:50 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 45,162
Received 67 Likes on 46 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas


I will go on the record to say he was awesome in Spartacus. That shouldn't be lost in the shitshow to come.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 06:57 PM
  #5  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,561
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
“I am Spartacus!”
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 06:59 PM
  #6  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 20,984
Received 12 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
The Final Countdown is probably my favorite with him in it.
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
devilshalo (02-05-20)
Old 02-05-20, 07:03 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,296
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
I was never a Kirk Douglas fan, but Out of the Past, Paths of Glory and Ace In the Hole are 3 all time favorites.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:03 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 18,384
Received 24 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Two Weeks in Another Town is the secret “sleeper” of his career. It’s one of his finest movies and nobody has seen it or talks about it.

Also, as an old man he played a dying man opposite Michael J Fox in a comedy where they were quarreling over an inheritance. Greedy is the title. He played a dying old man...and that was 26 years ago!!!
Mabuse is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:19 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 22,832
Received 18 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
I was never a Kirk Douglas fan, but Out of the Past, Paths of Glory and Ace In the Hole are 3 all time favorites.
All favorites of mine too. Not many actors play both the hero and the villain. RIP.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:22 PM
  #10  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,619
Received 74 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
I was never a Kirk Douglas fan, but Out of the Past, Paths of Glory and Ace In the Hole are 3 all time favorites.
I like those too. And Lust For Life.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:22 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 9,345
Received 16 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
He wasn't one of my favorite actors, but I liked a lot of his movies and have enjoyed almost every performance of his that I've seen.

Detective Story is another of his lesser mentioned movies that's really good.

And he was 103! That's a great run!
B5Erik is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:25 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
rbrown498's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,452
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
I think that his last great roles were in The Man from Snowy River.

I need to pull that one out and watch it again.
rbrown498 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:30 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 45,162
Received 67 Likes on 46 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Originally Posted by B5Erik View Post
He wasn't one of my favorite actors, but I liked a lot of his movies and have enjoyed almost every performance of his that I've seen.

Detective Story is another of his lesser mentioned movies that's really good.

And he was 103! That's a great run!
Wow, YOU, of all people, shouldn't be rushing in here to praise this guy at the time of his death.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-20, 07:30 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 12,604
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
This might have been his final big role in a theatrical release back in 2003



JeffTheAlpaca is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.