RIP Kirk Douglas
103! That's a long life!
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...artacus-670526
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
Two Weeks in Another Town is the secret “sleeper” of his career. It’s one of his finest movies and nobody has seen it or talks about it.
Also, as an old man he played a dying man opposite Michael J Fox in a comedy where they were quarreling over an inheritance. Greedy is the title. He played a dying old man...and that was 26 years ago!!!
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
He wasn't one of my favorite actors, but I liked a lot of his movies and have enjoyed almost every performance of his that I've seen.
Detective Story is another of his lesser mentioned movies that's really good.
And he was 103! That's a great run!
Re: RIP Kirk Douglas
