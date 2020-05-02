The Roads Not Taken (2020, W/D: Potter) S: Bardem, E. Fanning, Hayek, Linney
The Roads Not Taken (2020, W/D: Potter) S: Bardem, E. Fanning, Hayek, Linney
In select theaters March 13.
Sally Potter’s THE ROADS NOT TAKEN follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future. Also starring Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.
