Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
Movie theaters arent throwing away their shot to have Hamilton on the big screen. Disney is bringing a film of Lin-Manuel Mirandas musical sensation with the original Broadway cast to cinemas in North America on Oct. 15, 2021.
The movie version isnt an adaptation in the vein of Mirandas upcoming In the Heights, but rather a live capture of a stage performance. It was shot at the Richard Rogers theater in Manhattan before founding members began to depart the production.
Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art, Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger said in a statement. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And were thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.
Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won numerous accolades, including 11 Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The original Broadway cast includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.
I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,' Miranda said. Im so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. Were excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.
Kail added, We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like on stage and in the audience when we shot this at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide, said Thomas Kail.
Miranda teased the project to Variety last week at Sundance Film Festival, saying Hamilton would hopefully get the big-screen treatment sooner rather than later.
What Im most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, I saw it with the original cast. Were stealing that brag from everyone because youre all going to see it with the original cast, Miranda said. Were just trying to find the right time to do it.
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
It was shot at the Richard Rogers theater in Manhattan before founding members began to depart the production.
Re: Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
Yeah, I'm positive I saw a good amount of pro footage awhile back. If you look up Hamilton GIFs on Google, most of those are sourced from the pro video.
I'm looking forward to it, though! I saw the show in Chicago (first public performance in 2016!), and while that cast was excellent, having a legit copy with the original Broadway cast will be nice to have. I just hope they were forward-thinking enough to film it in 4K.
I'm looking forward to it, though! I saw the show in Chicago (first public performance in 2016!), and while that cast was excellent, having a legit copy with the original Broadway cast will be nice to have. I just hope they were forward-thinking enough to film it in 4K.
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
I’m always glad to see stage casts preserved on film. My first thought was it was going to be Disney+, but I guess there’s plenty of money to be made in theaters and then still throw on D+ if they think it’s appropriate content. I doubt it’d be rated more severely than an MCU movie.
Re: Hamilton (2021) -- live production with the original Broadway cast
Disney paid $75mil to acquire. They aren’t just dropping it on Disney+.
I think there is a huge market for people who want to see the original cast, but didn’t. Or, never saw the show at all.
I think there is a huge market for people who want to see the original cast, but didn’t. Or, never saw the show at all.
