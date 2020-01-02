DVD Talk Forum

Was Ferris Buellers Day Off first movie to do after credit sequence?

   
Was Ferris Buellers Day Off first movie to do after credit sequence?
I know MCU known for them tying to another MCU movie, but was Ferris first to use technique of showing more after, even though had nothing to do with another movie? Did other movies in way back do this? I know had cliffhangers, but was motexever shown maybe off character on on after credit sequence rolled?
Re: Was Ferris Buellers Day Off first movie to do after credit sequence?
Taxi cab with the meter running at the end of Airplane! comes to mind.
Re: Was Ferris Buellers Day Off first movie to do after credit sequence?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Taxi cab with the meter running at the end of Airplane! comes to mind.
First thing I thought of as well.

https://lmgtfy.com/?q=List+of+films+...-credit+scenes
