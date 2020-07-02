Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Yan, 2020)  The Reviews Thread

Spoiler:

A twisted tale told by Harley Quinn herself, when Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.